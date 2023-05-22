Civica to move Enliven Housing services to the cloud

Global IT services provider Civica is set to deliver its Cx Housing SaaS solution for specialist disability accommodation (SDA) provider Enliven Housing.

Enliven Housing aims to future-proof its operations by moving to the cloud, so that it can continue focusing on enhancing its services to tenants.

Civica’s Housing and Asset Management solutions allows SDA and community housing providers (CHPs) to provide their tenants with greater choice in managing payments and vacancies, while also improving the overall tenant experience, and has been embraced by more than 400 customers.

By using Civica’s solution, Enliven Housing intends to streamline its operations and enhance its ability to provide quality housing services, maximising opportunities for those with a disability.

The implementation is set to begin this month, with plans to go live in July.

“We’re excited to be supporting Enliven Housing in setting up their business for future growth and success,” Civica APAC director housing Neale Walsh said.

“Our Cx Housing solution gives crucial, 360-degree view of each tenant and their property, allowing Enliven Housing to see and hear their tenants’ views and adapt services to deliver a better future for those with disabilities.”

Enliven Housing founder Tino Carusi said, “We're looking forward to implementing Civica's Cx Housing solution across our business and setting ourselves up for our future growth plans.”

“Our aim is to create viable, long-term housing opportunities that meet the needs of the people we support, and we have no doubt that this decision will enhance our ability to do so in the near future,” Carusi added.