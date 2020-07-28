Civica wins contracts with VIC library co-ops

Government software specialist Civica has been awarded multiyear contracts with two Victoria-based library co-operative ventures.

The contracts run for five years each with Eastern Regional Libraries Corporation (ERLC) and Yarra Plenty Regional Libraries (YPRL), the co-operative ventures that manage the libraries of outer eastern metropolitan councils and northern Melbourne metropolitan councils, respectively.

ERLC covers the Knox, Maroondah and Yarra Ranges metropolitan councils, while YPRL covers the Banyule, Nillumbik, and Whittlesea metropolitan councils.

The deals involve the implementation of Civica’s cloud-optimised Spydus library management system, which aims to improve the libraries’ digital infrastructure and support the delivery of vital services.

Civica said Spydus was chosen for the depth of the platform, ease of use and the company’s innovation roadmap.

YPRL chief executive Jane Cowell said, “YPRL was looking for a library management system to take us into an integrated future, providing us with the tools to deliver more for our communities and with a planned roadmap for increased functionality.”

“Civica, through its Spydus product, demonstrated this commitment and functionality, always with the user experience at the forefront of their design.”

ERLC CEO Joseph Cullen said, “To say we are delighted and excited would be an understatement. To form a long-term partnership with Civica gives us ongoing access to a modern and highly responsive library management system.”

“Libraries are no longer just about physical items, and Spydus opens up many opportunities in relation to our use of third-party products via a full API interface that provides a platform for library innovation.”

Cullen added that Spydus will provide ERLC up-to-date data through Yellowfin BI, and will also give access to more business products in the future, like staff rostering.

Civica managing director for libraries and education Iain Finlayson said, “COVID-19 has shown us that it’s essential for libraries to have strong technological platforms that continue delivering important services to their communities when physical branches are closed.

“I look forward to collaborating with both libraries to bring increased digital innovation to their users. As large and innovative library services, the involvement of YPRL and ERLC in the Spydus community will also bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the Spydus user network, which I am sure will be welcomed.”