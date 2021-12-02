Clade Solutions supercharges Tourism NT's voucher processing

Sydney-headquartered Clade Solutions has assisted Tourism NT to process $16.2 million of Territory Tourism travel voucher applications, with a solution developed using Microsoft Power Apps.

The Northern Territory Tourism Voucher scheme was designed to support the NT tourism industry, driving revenue to tourism operators hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Tourism NT was the first jurisdiction in Australia to design and launch the tourism voucher concept, giving Territorians access to regional travel vouchers valued at $200 each.

“The only viable market left to us was locals so we wanted to get them excited and purchasing local experiences and products to help tourism operators to stay open during a period when we had no traditional interstate or international visitors” Tourism NT head of marketing Tony Quarmby said.

During the second voucher release round, commenced in October, residents were offered a bonus of $200 if they redeemed their voucher on an experience located more than 400 kilometres from their place of residence.

The scheme’s popularity led to the claim application process quickly becoming time-consuming and difficult to manage for the Tourism NT team.

"We worked with Clade to develop a streamlined bonus claim solution using Power Apps,"

Tourism NT head of marketing solutions Adam Boucher said.



“We went from taking 12 minutes [to process one bonus claim application], to 16 seconds".

Tourism NT’s ability to innovate quickly with Power Apps is a great example of the agency

leading the way in government tech innovation within the region.

“I am really proud of the work that the team and our partners have achieved, to deliver a program that is the first of its kind in Australia.”

Microsoft Australia’s national technology officer Lee Hickin said tourism had been one of

the hardest hit sectors through the pandemic, but the efforts of Tourism NT meant many

Northern Territory operators continued to book business and receive guests.

“It’s humbling to see how our technology can play a small part in helping Tourism NT adapt

to the pandemic."