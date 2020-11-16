Clade Solutions taps ex-TechOne, Oakton exec to lead Queensland, NT push

By on
Clade Solutions taps ex-TechOne, Oakton exec to lead Queensland, NT push
Nick Davey (Clade)

Sydney-based Clade Solutions has appointed former TechnologyOne and Oakton exec Nick Davey to lead the company’s push into Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The appointment comes following Clade’s acquisition in September of a 50 percent stake in Simient, a Microsoft partner focused on Queensland and the NT.

Davey, who assumed the role of account director, is tasked to help both companies expand their services to both new and existing companies, initially in Queensland and the NT.

“This appointment reaffirms our commitment to delivering consultative-based solutions to existing and future clients,” Clade chief executive Duncan Journee said.

“Nick has experience in both sales and delivery which means he will be able to add huge value to our clients.”

Davey most recently worked at Oracle UK as a CX/CRM senior account manager from 2017 to July 2020, before doing independent consulting for a few months. He also worked at Barhead Solutions, Oakton, TechnologyOne and Capgemini in various leadership and consulting roles, as well as a number of contractor roles in between.

Speaking on his appointment, Davey said, “I am excited by the opportunity to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver great client outcomes based upon the power of the Microsoft platforms.

“The values of the companies are reflected by the solutions they provide which is vitally important to me. [The] wellbeing of employees, citizens, patients and staff is more important now than ever.”

