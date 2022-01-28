Claroty taps Bluechip Infotech for ANZ distribution

By on
Claroty taps Bluechip Infotech for ANZ distribution
Munsoor Khan (Bluechip Infotech)
Bluechip Infotech

Security vendor Claroty has signed its first local distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech as the vendor looks to increase adoption in the ANZ market.

Claroty specialises in cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments.

The company’s sales model is 100 percent channel and Claroty said the partnership would help scale the business across ANZ. Through the agreement, the company will offer localised pricing, services like training and pre and post-sales support.

“For many years there has been the promise that IT and OT would come together,” Bluechip executive director Munsoor Khan told CRN. “Now that is a reality.”

He added that Claroty was a well-known brand with a good reputation and good relationships with many of Bluechip’s existing vendors.

Khan said the distributor was looking to onboard MSSPs with their own security operations centre and the technology would be “a real value proposition”.

“The very real threat to industrial assets is well known and the recent amendments to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act show how seriously the Australian Government is taking this,” he said.

“The Claroty platform’s full range of industrial cybersecurity controls means we can now offer our partners market-leading IT and OT security solutions.

“We’ll be using our engineering services to assist key partners to integrate Claroty into their existing SOC workflows to present a unified view of a customer’s threat landscape.”

The platform offers flexible and rapid deployment options, a substantial integration ecosystem, and a robust API, according to Claroty.

The platform is integrated with secure remote access and remote incident management capabilities spanning the incident lifecycle.

“We are very excited to have Bluechip Infotech come on board with us, as this represents a significant milestone in the growth of our partner business in ANZ,” Claroty’s local channel chief Jason Payne said in a statement.

“By leveraging their extensive value-added services, we will be able to quickly scale our partners as we continue on our mission to secure the cyber-physical systems of connected organisations.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluechip infotech claroty distribution munsoor khan

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva
Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years
NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech

NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech
Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss

Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?