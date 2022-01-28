Claroty taps Bluechip Infotech for ANZ distribution

Security vendor Claroty has signed its first local distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech as the vendor looks to increase adoption in the ANZ market.

Claroty specialises in cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments.

The company’s sales model is 100 percent channel and Claroty said the partnership would help scale the business across ANZ. Through the agreement, the company will offer localised pricing, services like training and pre and post-sales support.

“For many years there has been the promise that IT and OT would come together,” Bluechip executive director Munsoor Khan told CRN. “Now that is a reality.”

He added that Claroty was a well-known brand with a good reputation and good relationships with many of Bluechip’s existing vendors.

Khan said the distributor was looking to onboard MSSPs with their own security operations centre and the technology would be “a real value proposition”.

“The very real threat to industrial assets is well known and the recent amendments to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act show how seriously the Australian Government is taking this,” he said.

“The Claroty platform’s full range of industrial cybersecurity controls means we can now offer our partners market-leading IT and OT security solutions.

“We’ll be using our engineering services to assist key partners to integrate Claroty into their existing SOC workflows to present a unified view of a customer’s threat landscape.”

The platform offers flexible and rapid deployment options, a substantial integration ecosystem, and a robust API, according to Claroty.

The platform is integrated with secure remote access and remote incident management capabilities spanning the incident lifecycle.

“We are very excited to have Bluechip Infotech come on board with us, as this represents a significant milestone in the growth of our partner business in ANZ,” Claroty’s local channel chief Jason Payne said in a statement.

“By leveraging their extensive value-added services, we will be able to quickly scale our partners as we continue on our mission to secure the cyber-physical systems of connected organisations.”