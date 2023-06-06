Clock ticking for distributors to enter 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The clock is ticking for distributors to enter the running for the 2023 CRN Impact Awards.

At a time when distributors continue to evolve their partnerships models, offerings, tools and ways of working, this is an opportunity for them to show that those changes are benefitting their partners and vendors.

For the first time, these awards will recognise distributors that helped vendors and partners boost sales, break new ground with services and marketing models, go the extra mile for a vendor, kick environmental and social goals, and more.

For example, they might have supported a vendor to launch a new product into market, helped a vendor or partner achieve a specific sales result, managed a successful marketing campaign or strategy, delivered impactful pre-sales, enablement or training around a vendor's technology, or made waves with the launch of a new go-to-market offering.

This is their opportunity to point to the outcomes of that work.

The winners will be announced on stage in front of high achieving Australian partners at the CRN Pipeline conference in August.

Distributors will be recognised in seven categories:

  • Large Distributor of the Year
  • Medium-Size Distributor of the Year
  • Small Distributor of the Year
  • Distribution Innovation
  • Distribution for Sustainability 
  • Distribution for Social Good 
  • Channel's Choice - Distributor of the Year

Submit your nomination before entries close on June 8.

Questions? Contact us here.

