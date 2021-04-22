Cloud comms platform Dialpad ramps up local growth plans

Cloud communications vendor Dialpad is ramping up its plans to expand its presence in Australia, through investments in staff and its channel ecosystem.

The company said it is expanding its go-to-market strategy to better assist customers of varying sizes, by bolstering its sales, technical support and customer service management (CSM) capabilities.

Dialpad said the growth is fueled by strong demand for its AI-powered calling, conferencing and call centre platform from customers including Xero, Bing Lee, Deputy and Randstad Australia.

“We have built a strong foundation in Australia with a relatively small team and I’m excited to see what we can do with additional resources,” Dialpad country manager Gerard D’Onofrio said.

“This new push will increase brand awareness and customer support in the region, allowing us to more easily tap into the under-developed UCaaS and CCaaS markets.”

Dialpad arrived in Australia last year with D’Onofrio at the helm, signing Melbourne-headquartered Untangled IT as its first reseller in the country and Tradewinds Brokerage as master agent.

Dialpad APJ general manager Tenshi Adachi said, “This is an exciting time for Dialpad and as we continue to scale globally, Australia is a key focus.”

“With a strategically located data centre in Sydney, we are pleased to bring our scalable and reliable communications platform to more Australian businesses.”

