Cloud comms vendor Dialpad appoints Tradewinds as ANZ master agent

Cloud-based mobile business communications vendor Dialpad has appointed Tradewinds as its master agent for Australia and New Zealand.

Dialpad allows users to make and receive calls, messages, video, and meetings from anywhere, either through desktop, tablet, or mobile devices.

The deal is an expansion of Dialpad’s existing relationship with Tradewinds parent Telarus on a global scale, and is also the vendor’s first Master Agent partner in ANZ.

Tradewinds will offer all Dialpad products in the region, including Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Contact Center and UberConference.

Tradewinds regional vice president Tony Heywood said, “Adding Dialpad to the Tradewinds portfolio is a win for partners who are looking to help small businesses to enterprises with one unified platform for voice and video conferencing needs.”

“With more and more companies transitioning to work from home, Dialpad is uniquely positioned to help partners be the technology consultants for these companies,” he added.

Dialpad landed in Australia earlier this year through a partnership with Melbourne-based Untangled ICT, who had been the vendor’s sole reseller prior to engaging with Tradewinds.

Dialpad chief executive Craig Walker said, “Dialpad was built in anticipation of a work-from-anywhere world, offering remote work tools to keep people productive and connected with ease and reliability. Partnering with Telarus has helped us bring these tools to numerous companies and we’re excited to expand the partnership with Tradewinds as we increase our presence and availability in Australia and New Zealand.”

“We recognise this is a critical time for companies making the move to VoIP and offer one of the only future-proof, AI-powered platforms available.”