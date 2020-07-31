Cloud comms vendor Twilio appoints Kristen Pimpini as new ANZ boss

By on
Kristen Pimpini (Twilio

Cloud communications vendor Twilio has appointed Kristen Pimpini as its new country director for Australia and New Zealand.

Pimpini announced his appointment on LinkedIn, saying, “It is with great excitement that I join Twilio Inc. as Country Director, ANZ.”

“It’s a privilege to work with an amazing team that has been on an exciting journey and I look forward to leading the next phase of growth for the ANZ region.”

It is unclear however if Pimpini replaces Richard Watson, who was appointed country manager for Australia in 2018. His LinkedIn profile does list his role as sales and general manager. CRN has contacted Twilio for clarification.

Pimpini last worked at electronic component company Braemac as its Asia Pacific CEO from 2018 to July 2020. Prior to that, he also managed the ANZ operations of Aspect Software and LiveOps. Other stints include Telstra and Philips.

