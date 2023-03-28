Cloud consultants Searce launch in Australia and New Zealand

By on
Cloud consultants Searce launch in Australia and New Zealand
Adrian Chu, Searce

Technology and digital transformation consultancy Searce has launched a Sydney office, and is seeking to move into the Australian and New Zealand markets. 

Searce means "fine sieve"; the company was founded in 2004 by Hardik Parekh and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is a Google Cloud managed services partner, and an Amazon Web Services advanced consulting partner.

It claims to have over 4000 clients and more than 1400 staff in 12 countries.

Searce works with cloud modernisation, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, software engineering, location intelligence and more.

Industries targeted by Searce include startups, financial services and insurance, travel and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, education and retail.

Adrian Chu, formerly the cloud sales and solutions practice manager at Optus and with a background at Konference AN, Tech Data and Avnet, has been named the country manager and channel sales director for Searce's local subsidiary

Chu said Australian and New Zealand businesses are rapidily digitising, and are opportune to industrialise the delivery of solutions through a framework-based approach, making the move into the region especially important for Searce.

