Cloud contact centre vendor Nice appoints new ANZ solution consulting director

Cloud contact centre solution vendor Nice has appointed Anthony Brown as its new CXone solution consulting director for Australia and New Zealand.

Brown replaces Cameron Adams, who moved up to the role of APAC director for the company in July.

CXone is an integrated customer experience platform centred around contact centre soft telephony.

Brown will work with channel reseller partners and customers to design and deliver contact centre projects.

Prior to his move to Nice, Brown spent 15 years with Avaya Australia as a corporate consulting engineer, contact centre principal consultant and, most recently, solution architecture director. He has also held consultant roles with Touchbase Australia and Avaya UK for a total of over 20 years of contact centre experience.

“I chose to join NICE for a number of reasons. Its position in the market as a contact centre leader along with the breadth of its portfolio of complementary elements help organisations construct the most operationally effective contact centres that leverage the latest in technology advancements in the industry,” Brown said.

“I look forward to gearing up and working with the team to drive this compelling solution, with our partners, to customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

According to Nice, Brown’s knowledge and experience with both traditional and emerging contact centre technologies, both at a technical and operational level, will help guide the company’s ANZ presence as the changing landscape of the last 18 months continues throughout 2022.

Nice ANZ managing director Rod Lester said, “Anthony brings a wealth and breadth of contact centre experience that will be invaluable in helping partners and customers transform the contact centre. His knowledge spans both customer experience and technological innovation, giving a unique, well-rounded view of organisations’ contact centre operations and how that fits into the overall business picture.”

“Anthony understands that productivity is key to organisations’ success and the role that powerful technology can play in delivering and operationalising the contact centre. We welcome Anthony to the role and look forward to seeing the growth and opportunity in Australia and New Zealand in 2022, and beyond.”