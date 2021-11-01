Cloud contact centre vendor Nice appoints new ANZ solution consulting director

By on
Cloud contact centre vendor Nice appoints new ANZ solution consulting director
Anthony Brown (Nice)

Cloud contact centre solution vendor Nice has appointed Anthony Brown as its new CXone solution consulting director for Australia and New Zealand.

Brown replaces Cameron Adams, who moved up to the role of APAC director for the company in July.

CXone is an integrated customer experience platform centred around contact centre soft telephony. 

Brown will work with channel reseller partners and customers to design and deliver contact centre projects.

Prior to his move to Nice, Brown spent 15 years with Avaya Australia as a corporate consulting engineer, contact centre principal consultant and, most recently, solution architecture director. He has also held consultant roles with Touchbase Australia and Avaya UK for a total of over 20 years of contact centre experience.

“I chose to join NICE for a number of reasons. Its position in the market as a contact centre leader along with the breadth of its portfolio of complementary elements help organisations construct the most operationally effective contact centres that leverage the latest in technology advancements in the industry,” Brown said. 

“I look forward to gearing up and working with the team to drive this compelling solution, with our partners, to customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

According to Nice, Brown’s knowledge and experience with both traditional and emerging contact centre technologies, both at a technical and operational level, will help guide the company’s ANZ presence as the changing landscape of the last 18 months continues throughout 2022. 

Nice ANZ managing director Rod Lester said, “Anthony brings a wealth and breadth of contact centre experience that will be invaluable in helping partners and customers transform the contact centre. His knowledge spans both customer experience and technological innovation, giving a unique, well-rounded view of organisations’ contact centre operations and how that fits into the overall business picture.”

“Anthony understands that productivity is key to organisations’ success and the role that powerful technology can play in delivering and operationalising the contact centre. We welcome Anthony to the role and look forward to seeing the growth and opportunity in Australia and New Zealand in 2022, and beyond.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
anthony brown cameron adams contact centre solutions cxone nice services software

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband offered $342m to acquire Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband offered $342m to acquire Over The Wire
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity
Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises

Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises
Swoop announces $41m capital raise

Swoop announces $41m capital raise

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?