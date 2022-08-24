Cloud distie Pax8 adds BitTitan, Call2Teams, Liongard, Nerdio and Printix to local vendor roster

James Bergl (Pax8)

Cloud distributor Pax8 has scored agreements with cloud services vendors BitTitan, Call2Teams, Liongard, Nerdio and Printix to provide them to APAC managed services providers over its cloud marketplace.

Pax8 Asia chief executive officer Chris Sharp said providing the vendors to its channel partners would offer them more choice in building their technology stacks for clients. 

“We are building on the momentum in the APAC markets and bringing on world-class technology vendors to enable our partners to thrive.” 

“We understand the pain points of MSPs and are committed to enabling them to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk.”

The distie agreements are one of several moves the company has taken in recent months to expand into the APAC market.

In August Pax8 acquired New Zealand-based Microsoft cloud-managed services firm Umbrellar, and in April it appointed former Datto ANZ vice president James Bergl as Pax8 vice president of business development. 

Automation vendor BitTitan includes MigrationWiz, which is a SaaS solution for mailbox, document, public-folder, and Microsoft Teams migrations. 

BitTitan also includes Voleer, which centralises and automates IT tasks to help IT service professionals streamline daily operations.

Qunifi’s Call2Teams were Microsoft Azure cloud-hosted services with “built-in enterprise security and resilience and the necessary connections to the Microsoft infrastructure to deliver a high-quality service.”

Automation platform Liongard could “centralise deep system data…eliminate unnecessary escalations…and create alerts and reports to easily manage customers’ systems”, Pax8 said.

“Nerdio for Azure is the definitive Azure solution for MSPs that delivers easy deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimization, and security of IT environments.”

Pax8 described Printix as a simple, affordable, and scalable cloud-based print management solution. 

“The company offers a smart way to install, operate, maintain, replace, manage, and optimize complex print environments to reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and lower the cost of office printing.”

