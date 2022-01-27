Cloud hyperscaler carbon emissions expected to drive purchasing decisions by 2025: Gartner

By on
Cloud hyperscaler carbon emissions expected to drive purchasing decisions by 2025: Gartner

Organisations will increasingly consider a vendor’s carbon emissions in their cloud purchasing decisions within a few years, according to research from Gartner.

The research firm said carbon emissions of cloud hyperscalers will be a top three criterion in cloud purchase decisions by 2025.

Gartner said that the top ten largest cloud providers by revenue accounted for 70 percent of all IT spending on cloud infrastructure, platform and application services, so the cloud sustainability initiatives should start with them.

However all the leading cloud providers, while all of them have sustainability initiatives in place, their carbon emissions reduction goals vary wildly.

“While essentially all cloud providers have sustainability initiatives in place, their progress in meeting carbon reduction goals and strategies for achieving net zero carbon emissions varies wildly,” Gartner research vice president Ed Anderson said.

“Sustainability metrics and workload placement tools are still immature and not always transparent, making it difficult for organisations to fully and accurately assess true sustainability impacts of their cloud usage today.

“As stakeholders continue to push organisations to improve their sustainability posture, the more progressive providers will share their sustainability information publicly. Increasingly, stakeholder pressure will prompt them to include it in company disclosures, compliance and reporting.”

Gartner added the prediction is based on growing levels of environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and reporting among enterprises. Sustainability programs specifically saw a 90 percent increase in investments from 2017 to early 2020.

“Leading providers of cloud infrastructure and platform services are increasingly focusing on how they can disrupt higher-level business, compliance, societal and environmental issues,” Anderson said.

“Hyperscalers are aggressively investing in sustainable cloud operations and delivery, aspiring to eventually achieve net zero emissions within the decade, or sooner.

“Gartner expects increased availability of tools that help organisations calculate and reduce their carbon emissions through effective use of cloud services, similar to tools that assist in optimising cloud spending today.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud ed anderson gartner

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva

Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for Aveva
Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years

Microsoft's Phil Goldie departs after 12 years
Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss

Nutanix taps US exec as ANZ boss
NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech

NEC Australia tapped by Celestino for 'smart city' tech

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?