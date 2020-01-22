Cloud IaaS provider OrionVM bulks channel sales team

Australian cloud infrastructure-as-a-service provider OrionVM is on the hunt for a new channel partner acquisition representative.

The company is after someone with at least two years experience in sales in a “high technology” or business-to-business space.

The new hire is expected to bring in new channel partners, technology alliances and revenue sources for OrionVM, as well as be able to demo the OrionVM platform to non-engineering level prospects.

OrionVM CEO and co-founder Sheng Yeo told CRN that the company is looking to expand the team after a “large onboarding” of channel partners last year and wanted more people to be able to upsell and onboard the customers.

“Our partner strategy involves not only onboarding but also providing support, it’s a joint role involving both onboarding the partner and helping them launch their solutions to go to market,” Yeo said.

The company is aiming to recruit at least 50 more channel partners for the year in Australia, with a mix of partners ranging from 10 to 50 seats, including some smaller-scale managed service providers and medium-sized to large-scale system integrators.

OrionVM provides a wholesale cloud platform where channel partners can white-label the platform’s solutions.

The job listing can be seen on OrionVM’s website.