Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech

By on
Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech

Cloud is already starting to smell a lot like legacy technology.

That may seem an odd thing to suggest, but Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just made it plain by citing customer demand for extending support for its oldest Linux.

AWS introduced its Linux, the Amazon Linux AMI, in September 2010. It did so for the oldest of reasons: it wanted an OS nicely-integrated with its own hardware, the same rationale that powered generations of minicomputers!

The Linux AMI received rolling updates every six months and earlier versions could be updated or bug fixes incorporated into older versions. The last updated landed in early 2018.

The AMI was replaced by Amazon Linux 2, a newer cut of the open source OS better-suited to its more recent innovations.

The 2018 Linux AMI was given an end-of-support date of 30 June, 2020, together with an explanation that moving on was a good idea because the OS wouldn’t be able to support nice new things in EC2.

But earlier this week AWS announced an extension of support until 31 December, 2020 and “a new maintenance support period that extends to June 30, 2023.”

The reason? “Customer feedback”.

CRN can imagine feedback to the effect that two-and-a-bit years isn’t very long to use a platform, so AWS may well have been politely told that it needed to give customers more runway.

We can also imagine that customers who progressively upgraded to newer versions of the Linux AMI aren’t willing or able to stop using it. They may be happy to miss out on EC2’s best bits and willing to evolve at a slower pace. Or not evolve at all.

Which isn’t a bad thing as it remains hard to completely decouple applications from the platforms that run them (although Kubernetes will give it a good shake).

But it’s also a thing that we don’t associate with cloud – customers happy with the Linux AMI as just-about a legacy system, due to technical debt accrued in an environment that promised to make such debts far harder to accumulate.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amazon web services cloud legacy systems linux services software support technical debt

Most Read Articles

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
Why you shouldn't send any emails this weekend

Why you shouldn't send any emails this weekend
Defence spends big with Data#3, IBM and Telstra

Defence spends big with Data#3, IBM and Telstra
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?