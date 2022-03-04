Cloud provider Catalyst Cloud joins NZ all-of-government cloud panel

Wellington-based cloud services provider Catalyst Cloud has been awarded an all-of-government cloud framework agreement with Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

The agreement makes it easier for New Zealand government agencies to use cloud services from Catalyst Cloud through a more simplified procurement process.

Catalyst Cloud is also the first local cloud provider to be awarded an all-of-government cloud framework agreement, which also allows agencies to store their data onshore for the first time, with the other companies with agreements all based overseas with data hosted in foreign-owned data centres.

The other companies with cloud framework agreements include Amazon Web Services, SAP, TechnologyOne and Microsoft.

“The Cloud Framework Agreement is a major milestone allowing all New Zealand Government Agencies to procure cloud services from Catalyst Cloud quickly and easily, removing what has been a significant barrier to adopting local cloud for the New Zealand public sector,” Catalyst Cloud chief executive Doug Dixon said.

“We are delighted to now have a level playing field with our overseas-owned counterparts, giving government agencies the opportunity to keep their applications and data at home, protected by our nation’s laws and data privacy regulations.”

Founded in 2014, Catalyst Cloud is NZ’s only locally-owned and operated cloud provider with three local data centre regions across the country. The company’s offerings are built on open source cloud software OpenStack.

The company has a number of public sector customers on its books, including the Electoral Commission and Māori Television.

“This is something we are particularly proud of. As a Kiwi business, every dollar spent with Catalyst Cloud drives local innovation, talent and growth,” Dixon said.

“We believe it is vital for New Zealand to invest in our own cloud infrastructure, and Catalyst Cloud has a massive role to play in New Zealand’s future stability and prosperity. We welcome the Government’s decision to give government agencies the option to ‘back their own horse’, keeping their data and technology spend safely in Aotearoa on Kiwi owned cloud infrastructure.”

