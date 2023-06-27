Cloud Ready Solutions to distribute Nakivo across Australia and Pacific Islands

Australian software distributor Cloud Ready Solutions has partnered with US-headquartered Nakivo to distribute its data protection solutions across Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

Nakivo provides backup and disaster recovery solutions for virtual machines, physical machines, cloud workloads, and Microsoft 365, and is currently used by 25,000 companies worldwide.

"Our collaboration with Cloud Ready Solutions marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy," Nakivo chief executive said Bruce Talley said.

Cloud Ready Solutions was selected as a distributor for “its strong presence and reputation in Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands,” which Talley said makes them an “ideal partner for Nakivo.”

“We look forward to working together to provide businesses in these regions with our innovative and reliable data protection solutions," Talley said.