Cloud security firm Wiz lands US$300 million in funding

Fast-growing cloud security startup Wiz announced Monday that it has raised US$300 million in new funding and achieved a valuation of US$10 billion in connection with the round, making it the top-valued privately held cybersecurity vendor.

Though only founded in 2020, Wiz quickly found huge traction for its product that brings together numerous cloud security capabilities while deploying quickly and offering greater prioritisation of threats.

Key capabilities on the Wiz platform include cloud security posture management (CSPM), which is used to detect misconfigurations in cloud infrastructure and enable remediation of the issues.

Wiz has stood out in the cloud security market with a product that is agentless — helping to enable fast deployment — and that also excels at correlating various signals to allow for better risk prioritization in the cloud.

The Wiz platform supports AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and VMware vSphere.

In August 2022, Wiz disclosed that it had crossed US$100 million in annual recurring revenue, achieving this key startup milestone in the shortest amount of time of any company to date at 18 months, according to the company.

Wiz had previously been valued at US$6 billion in connection with its US$250 million funding round in October 2021.

With the US$10 billion valuation, Wiz moves to the top spot on the list of highest-valued privately held cybersecurity companies, per the CB Insights ranking of unicorn companies, from No. 6 previously — surpassing the previous top-valued security vendor, Tanium, which is valued at US$9 billion.

Wiz said it has become the fastest SaaS company to achieve a US$10 billion valuation.

The startup said that it now counts more than 35 percent of Fortune 100 companies in its customer base.

Wiz plans to use the new funding to increase its hiring, accelerate its sales and continue its product development.

The US$300 million Series D round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital Partners and Index Ventures.

Existing investors also joined the round, and Wiz has now raised US$900 million in funding to date.

Other investors include Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners and Blackstone.

The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, as well as in New York and Denver, and employs 650. Wiz said it plans to open additional US offices in Austin, Dallas and Washington.