Cloud security vendor Bitglass names Wayne Neich as ANZ sales director

Cloud security vendor Bitglass has named Wayne Neich as regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand,

The hire positions Neich as the company’s lead exec in ANZ. He brings more than two decades of experience in the IT industry, having worked in leadership positions at organisations including Blue Coat Systems, Silver Peak and Nutanix.

Bitglass is a cloud-based secure web gateway and cloud access security broker, sitting between users and cloud apps to monitor activity and enforce security policies.

“The market is overflowing with legacy IT security solutions built around on-premises appliances. They are extremely complex and expertise intensive, and their vulnerabilities are publicly exposed weekly. The truth is that such vendors are losing the war on cybersecurity,” Neich said.

“I joined Bitglass because IT security professionals are seeking simpler but more comprehensive solutions that protect their business and employees as they increasingly adopt cloud, BYOD and direct-to-Internet SASE capabilities. I look forward to helping Bitglass change the way people and organisations protect themselves when using the cloud.”

Nat Kausik, Bitglass’ US-based chief executive, said he was excited to welcome Neich to the global team.

“Demand for our SASE solutions is accelerating across the globe, and with Wayne’s proven leadership I’m confident we will continue to expand our sales momentum in Australia and New Zealand,” Kausik said.

“International markets are fast becoming an integral component of Bitglass’ success. With over 200 global partners, Bitglass has been expanding worldwide, accelerating sales and increasing its customer base.”