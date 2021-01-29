Cloud security vendor Bitglass names Wayne Neich as ANZ sales director

By on
Cloud security vendor Bitglass names Wayne Neich as ANZ sales director

Cloud security vendor Bitglass has named Wayne Neich as regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand,

The hire positions Neich as the company’s lead exec in ANZ. He brings more than two decades of experience in the IT industry, having worked in leadership positions at organisations including Blue Coat Systems, Silver Peak and Nutanix.

Bitglass is a cloud-based secure web gateway and cloud access security broker, sitting between users and cloud apps to monitor activity and enforce security policies.

“The market is overflowing with legacy IT security solutions built around on-premises appliances. They are extremely complex and expertise intensive, and their vulnerabilities are publicly exposed weekly. The truth is that such vendors are losing the war on cybersecurity,” Neich said.

“I joined Bitglass because IT security professionals are seeking simpler but more comprehensive solutions that protect their business and employees as they increasingly adopt cloud, BYOD and direct-to-Internet SASE capabilities. I look forward to helping Bitglass change the way people and organisations protect themselves when using the cloud.”

Nat Kausik, Bitglass’ US-based chief executive, said he was excited to welcome Neich to the global team.

“Demand for our SASE solutions is accelerating across the globe, and with Wayne’s proven leadership I’m confident we will continue to expand our sales momentum in Australia and New Zealand,” Kausik said.

“International markets are fast becoming an integral component of Bitglass’ success. With over 200 global partners, Bitglass has been expanding worldwide, accelerating sales and increasing its customer base.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bitglass blue coat systems cloud access security broker nutanix secure web gateway security silver peak swg wayne neich

Partner Content

Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal

Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal
IBM to Invest US$1b in cloud ecosystem

IBM to Invest US$1b in cloud ecosystem
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?