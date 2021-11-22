Cloud security vendor ExtraHop names Tanya Hovagimian as first ANZ channel manager

By on
Cloud security vendor ExtraHop names Tanya Hovagimian as first ANZ channel manager
Tanya Hovagimian (ExtraHop)

Cloud-native network detection and response platform vendor ExtraHop has named Tanya Hovagimian as its first channel manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Hovagimian will manage ExtraHop’s channel and managed security service provider business, as well as its alliance, reseller, technology and partnership initiatives as the company ramps up its local channel engagement.

"It's exciting to be joining a fast-growing company with a major market opportunity that is also absolutely committed to scaling high quality partnerships to grow and enhance its customers’ cybersecurity," Hovagimian said.

"There is a great opportunity for ExtraHop as we see visibility and reporting become a key pillar within the industry. I’m looking forward to working with [our distributors] NEXTGEN in Australia and Chillisoft in New Zealand to help partners continue their journey with ExtraHop.”

Hovagimian joins from Sophos, where she worked since 2017 in a variety of sales roles. Prior to that, she also held sales roles at The Missing Link, Avnet Technology Solutions (now Tech Data), Lenovo and Dell Technologies.

Also joining ExtraHop is Alexander Burmeister as ANZ sales engineer, who joined from Barracuda Networks for a similar role.

ExtraHop ANZ regional sales manager Glen Maloney said, “We’ve had a great year of continuing to build momentum for ExtraHop implementations across Australia and New Zealand and are thrilled to have enabled our customers to move beyond legacy security solutions and remain competitive in their various target market segments.”

“Both Tanya and Alexander come to ExtraHop with great experience and relationships within the channel, and I know the partner community will embrace them both with open arms.”

ExtraHop specialises in network detection and response software, competing with the likes of Darktrace, Cisco, Symantec, Exabeam and more. As of 2019, the company was the third largest in the space globally, behind Darktrace and Cisco.

