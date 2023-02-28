Cloud security vendor Lacework opens Sydney data centre

US-founded cloud security vendor Lacework has opened a cloud data centre in Sydney, allowing the company to better support Australian and New Zealand organisations through low latency, data sovereignty and privacy with the facility being closer to customers physically.

The vendor first expanded into Australia in 2021, hiring a local team led by ANZ general manager Graham Pearson.

“The Australia and New Zealand region continues to be a critical market for Lacework and this investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting local customers at the highest level,” Lacework area director Richard Davies said.

“With so many organisations in ANZ rapidly moving workloads to the cloud, we’re helping to ensure they’re better prepared to protect themselves and their data.”

Lacework said its ANZ customers, such as financial services business Etika and secure payment provider IPSI have welcomed the new data centre.

“IPSI operates in the compliance space so data sovereignty is vital for us and our customers, who have requirements that include keeping data onshore," IPSI technical operations manager Jarrett Baker said.

"With that in mind we couldn’t even consider a security monitoring tool that didn’t meet those requirements,” Etika CISO Kevin Tham said,

"The local data centre will improve responsiveness of the site which will lead to overall productivity gains across my team," Tham added.

Lacework said the Sydney data centre uses the same architecture as the company’s global infrastructure, so innovations and new features will be available on a global schedule.