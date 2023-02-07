Cloud security vendor Wiz launches Sydney data centre

By on
Cloud security vendor Wiz launches Sydney data centre

Israeli-United States cloud security vendor has launched its first Australian data centre in Sydney, using highly scalable architecture and following government security guidelines and industry standards.

The Sydney data centre was stood up to support customer data sovereignty efforts, Wiz said.

Wiz intends to service Australian customers such as Linktree in Melbourne, Sydney based and ASX-listed payments provider OFX, and  enterprise IT services provider TechnologyOne from its new data centre.

Brisbane partner Baidam Solutions welcomed the new Wiz Sydney data centre.

“We’ve been impressed with Wiz’s approach to cloud security and relished the opportunity to partner with them locally," Baidam chief executive Pip Jenkinson said.

"At Baidam Solutions, we’ve had a long history of helping customers optimise their security posture and aligning with sovereign security frameworks."

"Wiz’s announcement of support for the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s Essential Eight Security Guidelines model and investment in a local data centre is a true reflection of their ongoing investment in supporting local customers and partners,” she added.

Founded in 2020, Wiz counts large global enterprises such as BMW, Mars, Salesforce, Slack, DocuSign and Agoda among others as customers, and claims US$100 million in annual review.

