Cloud software provider Simble's executive chairman Ronen Ghosh resigns

Australian cloud software provider Simble has new leadership following the resignation of chief executive officer Ronen Ghosh, who is transitioning to work as the company’s part-time chief financial officer.

The Sydney-based company has promoted non-executive chairman Ben Loiterton to the role of executive chairman, who will oversee operations and a strategic review process for an interim period before the company appoints a new CEO.

“Mr Ronen Ghosh has notified the company of his intention re-locate to Europe for an extended period,” the company said in an ASX announcement today.

Simble Solutions' main product, SimbleSense is an integrated hardware and software solution to visualise, control and monetise energy systems.

Ghosh will continue as part-time CFO to help facilitate the transition to the company’s new management structure

Simble non-executive director Daniel Tillett said: “the Simble board is undertaking a detailed review of all operations of the company and has resolved not to appoint a new CEO until this process is complete.”

“It was resolved by the board that our current chair, Ben Loiterton, would act as interim executive chairman to manage the business and assist in the process of restructuring the company’s operations with a focus on maximising shareholder value.”

Loiterton has worked as Simble’s non-executive chairman since 2019. He has also been a non-executive chairman of stock market research and reporting firm Equity Story since 2021. Previously, he worked as investment banking and strategic advisory firm Andover Partners’ principal from 2012.

Loiterton said “Ronen became CEO at an important time for Simble as we commenced the journey to significantly realign our strategy.”

“He has guided the company through this significant transformation, reset its cost and operating model, and put the business on a pathway for a stronger future.”

Ghosh was first hired by Simble in August 2019 as CFO before being promoted to CEO in November 2019. Prior to Simble, he worked for venture capital and private equity principals, Sydney-based, Alberts Impact Capital as a director from 2007.

Simble was first listed on the ASX in early 2018 and was deployed in 2019 in England as part of an energy efficiency and baselines measurement program for RATP Dev London, one of the UK’s largest transport operators.