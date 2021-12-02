Cloud talent specialist Revolent offers free Salesforce training for Indigenous Australians

Cloud recruitment and training specialist Revolent Group has launched a new program in tandem with Salesforce, AIME and PwC’s Indigenous Consulting group that will provide Salesforce training to Indigenous Australians.

The Indigenous Tech Academy will offer 16 young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders a place in Revolent’s careers development program.

The one-year program will train them to become Salesforce professionals, during which they will work with the organisations involved to gain real-world experience working on Salesforce projects.

"We hope this collaboration inspires other cloud training providers and businesses to work together to deliver meaningful change for underrepresented communities that need it the most,” said Revolent Chairman and CEO James Lloyd-Townshend.

“It's been a genuine pleasure watching this program develop from an idea into a tangible initiative that will help young people gain in-demand skills, get work experience with some fantastic organisations, and seize the opportunity to develop a rewarding and lucrative career in the cloud.”

The program is open to any Australian with a Torres Islander or Aboriginal background and high school students are encouraged to apply. No previous experience or training is needed, it is free of charge and successful applicants will be paid throughout their placement.

The first cohort of students will begin their training in January 2022.

PwC’s Indigenous Consulting CEO Gavin Brown said, “Australia’s first nations people are some of the world’s oldest technologists and have shaped the world around us. But when it comes to the tech landscape today, we just don’t see them represented. The Indigenous Tech Academy is designed to address this and to ensure a meaningful and long-lasting change in the lives of people from Indigenous groups and their communities.”

AIME CEO Jack Manning Bancroft added, “If we are truly going to expand the possibilities for Indigenous people in Australia, we must role model an expansion of what's possible and open up accelerated pathways via a global network for Indigenous youngsters to be a part of, and lead from the front, in order to design solutions that can help fix the biggest problems of our planet today and tomorrow. The Indigenous Tech Academy, [which was] built in alliance with other amazing organisations, allows us to do exactly that and more”