Cloud video vendor Eagle Eye Networks taps Panasonic Australia as local distributor

Cloud-based video security vendor Eagle Eye Networks has tapped Panasonic System Solutions Oceania (PSSOC) as its newest Australian distributor.

PSSOC, Panasonic Australia’s business arm, will distribute Eagle Eye’s retail supply chain solutions and will introduce the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System to Australia.

Eagle Eye said Panasonic was appointed due to its “extensive” knowledge and experience in retail operations, local stakeholder liaison and “innovative” customer support. Panasonic is also expected to help Eagle Eye grow its reseller network.

“We see a great opportunity to strengthen our rapidly growing retail and logistics supply chain across the Oceania market,” Eagle Eye Networks president Ken Francis said.

“As we continue to establish our local presence, partnering with like-minded organisations such as Panasonic to deliver on our growth ambitions can accelerate getting our modern solution into the hands of businesses across the region.

“Panasonic brings myriad experience and knowledge in retail operations, local stakeholder liaison and innovative customer support. Their expertise is invaluable and will undoubtedly improve our capabilities in developing and deploying solutions, as well as providing ongoing support for customers in the long-term.”

Eagle Eye’s Cloud Video Management System allows customers in the retail and logistics industries to monitor activity and receive real-time alerts to devices such as smartphones.

The technology grants complete control directly to the end user without the need for physical infrastructure, while also optimising business performance with artificial intelligence-powered analytics.

Panasonic will also carry Eagle Eye’s Visual-Intelligence-as-a-Service (VIaaS), which include customised AI analytics, open REST architecture, increased flexibility and autonomy for live visual alert procedures, improved staff safety, and access to real-time information.

PSSOC group manager for system solutions David James said the partnership with Eagle Eye demonstrates the growth in appetite for cloud-based solutions among customers.

“Businesses of all sizes are all looking for greater visual control and peace of mind in their security solutions,” James said.

“This partnership with Eagle Eye Networks allows an organisation’s security cameras and infrastructure to be transformed into powerful visual tools that provide insights into daily operations – for example, alerts when someone enters a restricted area, object counting of people and vehicle flow, loitering, when cameras are tampered with, or quick access to video to share with authorities if theft occurs.”