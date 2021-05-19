Cloud video vendor Eagle Eye Networks taps Panasonic Australia as local distributor

By on
Cloud video vendor Eagle Eye Networks taps Panasonic Australia as local distributor
Eagle Eye Networks product portfolio

Cloud-based video security vendor Eagle Eye Networks has tapped Panasonic System Solutions Oceania (PSSOC) as its newest Australian distributor.

PSSOC, Panasonic Australia’s business arm, will distribute Eagle Eye’s retail supply chain solutions and will introduce the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System to Australia.

Eagle Eye said Panasonic was appointed due to its “extensive” knowledge and experience in retail operations, local stakeholder liaison and “innovative” customer support. Panasonic is also expected to help Eagle Eye grow its reseller network.

“We see a great opportunity to strengthen our rapidly growing retail and logistics supply chain across the Oceania market,” Eagle Eye Networks president Ken Francis said.

“As we continue to establish our local presence, partnering with like-minded organisations such as Panasonic to deliver on our growth ambitions can accelerate getting our modern solution into the hands of businesses across the region.

“Panasonic brings myriad experience and knowledge in retail operations, local stakeholder liaison and innovative customer support. Their expertise is invaluable and will undoubtedly improve our capabilities in developing and deploying solutions, as well as providing ongoing support for customers in the long-term.”

Eagle Eye’s Cloud Video Management System allows customers in the retail and logistics industries to monitor activity and receive real-time alerts to devices such as smartphones.

The technology grants complete control directly to the end user without the need for physical infrastructure, while also optimising business performance with artificial intelligence-powered analytics.

Panasonic will also carry Eagle Eye’s Visual-Intelligence-as-a-Service (VIaaS), which include customised AI analytics, open REST architecture, increased flexibility and autonomy for live visual alert procedures, improved staff safety, and access to real-time information.

PSSOC group manager for system solutions David James said the partnership with Eagle Eye demonstrates the growth in appetite for cloud-based solutions among customers.

“Businesses of all sizes are all looking for greater visual control and peace of mind in their security solutions,” James said.

“This partnership with Eagle Eye Networks allows an organisation’s security cameras and infrastructure to be transformed into powerful visual tools that provide insights into daily operations – for example, alerts when someone enters a restricted area, object counting of people and vehicle flow, loitering, when cameras are tampered with, or quick access to video to share with authorities if theft occurs.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution eagle eye networks panasonic pssoc

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust
NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?