Cloud workload protection vendor Virsec expands in ANZ with two exec hires

Cloud workload protection vendor Virsec has appointed two executives to lead Australia and New Zealand as part of an effort to expand into the region.

Rob Nobilo has been appointed as ANZ regional sales director and Ben Burt as ANZ regional technical services director.

Both Nobilo and Burt are moving to the company from Palo Alto Networks.

Virsec international senior vice president and managing director Bobby Gupta said the focus in ANZ will be on protecting vulnerable critical infrastructure across the defence, utilities and large enterprises sectors.

“Virsec has a very ambitious plan for Australia and New Zealand. We already have a presence in Brisbane and Melbourne and plan to hire more staff in Sydney and Canberra,” said Gupta.

“In a very short time since launching our product in Australia, we have signed some key strategic partners and we recently went live with a new major customer.”

Nobilo was formerly the ANZ regional sales director at Palo Alto. Prior, he spent five years at Dimension Data (now NTT) in various leadership roles.

“Virsec is gearing up for rapid growth in the ANZ region and I am keen to continue building the team over the coming year. The cybersecurity market in ANZ is worth around $5 billion and we will keep expanding at an annual rate of 18 percent till 2026,” said Nobilo.

Ben Burt worked as a systems engineer at Palo Alto for nearly six years. He also did stints as an engineer for Netsolutions Australia and IPSec.

Gupta outlined Virsec’s offerings, claiming, “Virsec provides the first and only application-aware workload protection platform that incorporates system integrity assurance, application control and memory protection into a single solution.

“We deliver in-depth visibility across the entire workload and detect, and block known and unknown threats that remain undetected by heuristic and endpoint security solutions.”