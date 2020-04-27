CloudBlue taps YiLun Miao to lead APJ

CloudBlue has promoted YiLun Miao to lead the company in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) as general manager.

In a newly created role to support growth in the region, Miao told CRN his focus would broaden from technology and services to include sales and Go to Market strategy.

Miao moves from his current role as director solution consulting and pre sales for Asia Pacific and Japan.He will still be based in Sydney.

His current position will be backfilled and CloudBlue is currently on the lookout for a replacement.

“We have grown our APJ recurring revenue in Q1 by 47 percent year on year,” Miao said.

“This means the market and our customers are reacting favourably to our core value proposition of Hyper scale platform, Infinite Ecosystem and Acceleration Services."

“On average, our customers are seeing a 127 percent ROI by partnering with CloudBlue. To further accelerate our success in 2020, we will be broadening our go to market, to help MSPs to either maintain or achieve Azure Expert accreditation, by offering a turn key and completely integrated CloudBlue technology stack.”

Australia is the largest and fastest growing market for CloudBlue in the APJ region.

Miao said to further expand its reach in Australia, CloudBlue would extend its go to market to include Indirect business models and the mid-market.

“Furthermore, we will export the lessons learned and best practices from Australia to other parts of APJ,” he added.