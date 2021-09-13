Cloudera ANZ boss Nick Hoskins departs, names Apptio's Robert Yue as replacement

Enterprise data cloud SaaS vendor Cloudera has named former Apptio APJ boss Robert Yue to lead its Australia and New Zealand business as vice president and managing director.

Yue replaced former ANZ country manager Nick Hoskins, who had been in the role from 2018.

Cloudera said the appointment comes as the company aims to accelerate its growth plans in the region and that Yue also brings more than 20 years of sales management and SaaS experience.

Speaking on his new role, Yue said he was excited to be leading the Cloudera ANZ team and is looking forward to helping customers drive more cloud momentum.

“I’m very pleased to be joining Cloudera at such a pivotal time. Many businesses across ANZ are now in recovery mode, following continued COVID-19 disruption,” he said.

“The future is hybrid cloud and I’m looking forward to leading our team as we help our customers and partners successfully unlock their potential. Our focus will continue to place our customers at the centre of everything we do while also strengthening our partner relationships to drive more strategic value.”

Yue was most recently vice president and general manager for Asia-Pacific at Apptio, holding the role from 2016 to April 2021. Prior to that, he held similar roles at collaboration solutions vendor Jive Software and the now SAP-owned SuccessFactors. Other stints include Hewlett Packard, Mercury Interactive and Intersolv.

Cloudera Asia Pacific vice president Mark Micallef said, “We are delighted to welcome Robert to our team and are confident that his deep SaaS knowledge will be invaluable in supporting our customers on their hybrid cloud journeys.”