Cloudera brings new data lakehouse SaaS offering to ANZ

Hybrid data vendor Cloudera has launched its new Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) One all-in-one data lakehouse software-as-a-service offering to Australia and New Zealand.

CDP One, which was unveiled in August, aims to help customers move to the cloud in a more efficient way, providing built-in enterprise security and machine learning without the need of cloud, security, or monitoring operations staff.

The SaaS offering also provides low-code tools, streaming data analytics and machine learning to help staff ranging from novice data practitioners to skilled developers perform ad-hoc and highly customisable analysis across the full data lifecycle.

“As organisations throughout Australia and New Zealand pursue ambitious growth through cloud, they are also under increased scrutiny and mandated to meet higher security and governance standards. This makes it challenging to juggle digital transformation initiatives alongside improving business resilience,” Cloudera Asia Pacific cloud director Stevie Walsh said.

“CDP One offers a secure, centralised data platform that eliminates data silos while improving operational and cost efficiencies. With faster time to insights, businesses can be better informed as they successfully navigate this rapidly changing environment.”

Cloudera touts CDP One as the first data lakehouse SaaS offering with cloud compute, cloud storage, machine learning, streaming analytics and enterprise grade security built-in. It also aims to help customers deal with the ongoing skills shortage, particularly around cloud, security or monitoring operations.

The vendor will also offer fast track CDP One certification programs to support its ANZ partners.

Cloudera ANZ senior alliance manager Colin Pont said, “Many organisations are focused on the next phase of their data transformation strategies and a significant part of this is accelerated cloud migration. Working with leading Cloudera partners like Talend, BCS and others, our focus is on helping customers unlock the true value of their data to make smarter, data driven decisions.”

“With CDP One, Cloudera’s new and existing partners can reduce time to value for customers by accessing a turnkey, production-ready datalake, enabling them to focus their resources on IP, not infrastructure and platforms, while also shortening the sales cycle from pilot case to production.”

Pont joined Cloudera in June, coming over from Boomi where he was channel and alliances manager.

Last month, Cloudera was added to Tech Data's Centre of Excellence (CoE) solution stack as part of its push to drive hybrid cloud adoption across Asia Pacific and Japan.