Cloudera launches data platform on Google Cloud

Cloudera’s Data Platform (CDP), a data and analytics platform for enterprise, is now available on Google Cloud.

The platform provides the ability to create secure data lakes in a Google Cloud account and allows for faster provision of analytic and machine learning services.

Companies can migrate existing data pipelines to Google Cloud or set up new ones that can ingest data from a number of existing or new data sources.

Research and analyst company Freeform Dynamics’ chief executive, Dale Vile, said, “We've seen enterprises increasingly prioritise portability across cloud providers and between the public cloud and the enterprise datacenter to maximise agility and avoid lock-in. As such, Cloudera's support for GCP, in addition to AWS, Azure and on-premises environments, is in tune with the kind of hybrid/multi-cloud strategy organisations are putting in place to allow flexible data utilisation across their business.”

CDP Data Hub on Google Cloud provides access to data on a scalable, open source, enterprise data cloud platform.

“This move is significant for Cloudera customers across Australia and New Zealand who are operating at scale with Google Cloud,” Cloudera ANZ manager Nick Hoskins said.

“Google is emerging as a public cloud of choice for many ANZ customers, particularly those within banking and retail. Many Cloudera customers are looking to stretch and combine platforms. We’re pleased to be bringing our expertise in helping customers make sense of their data to Google Cloud.”

Google Cloud product management senior director Sudir Hasbe said, “We are committed to delivering the technology and partnerships to support businesses’ data-driven digital transformations and to help them put data in the hands of every team. Bringing Cloudera to Google Cloud enables customers to rapidly deploy and manage its platform and applications at global scale.”