Cloudera names Colin Pont as ANZ senior alliances manager

Hybrid data vendor Cloudera has hired Colin Pont as its senior alliances manager for Australia and New Zealand.

In the newly created role, Pont will be responsible for managing Cloudera’s relationships with “key industry partners and influencers”.

“I am delighted to welcome Colin to our team. He is coming on board at a critical time in our hybrid data growth journey,” Cloudera Asia-Pacific vice president Remus Lim said.

“Colin will focus on strengthening and deepening relationships with our strategic partners as we collaborate to identify even more ways to add value to our shared customers.

“While many of Cloudera’s customers are already advanced on their data transformation journeys, my goal, working with our strategic partners, will be to help organisations capitalise on the value in all their data, embrace modern data architectures and achieve significant business value with our hybrid data platform.”

Pont most recently was channel and alliances manager at Boomi from 2018 to 2022, and client manager at TechnologyOne before that. He was also an enterprise sales executive at SAP Concur from 2015 to 2018, and worked at IBM’s Smarter Commerce product portfolio from 2010 to 2014.

Previous stints also include Broadcoast, Brennan IT, OneSource Information Services and Mela Solutions. Before starting a career in IT, Pont ran a climbing, hiking and rafting adventures company called World Expeditions from 1990 to 1994.

Last year, Cloudera named former Apptio APJ boss Robert Yue to lead its Australia and New Zealand business as vice president and managing director, replacing ANZ country manager Nick Hoskins.