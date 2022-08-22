Cloudera's new lakehouse cloud platform offers ‘soup to nuts automation’

Hybrid data company Cloudera launched its new Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) One, an all-in-one data lakehouse software-as-a-service offering, that the company says will help customers move to the cloud in a more efficient way.

Ram Venkatesh, chief technology officer at Cloudera, said it’s easy as one click with its soup-to-nuts automation for the entire process. He said customers want to move to the cloud to take advantage of its agility and flexibility, but they want to do it in the most efficient way possible.

“Talent is in short supply everywhere. Not just us, but also our customers,” Venkatesh told CRN US. “Customers want to make sure that they can operationalize use cases without having to do it all themselves. CDP One gives them that flexibility.”

CDP One has built-in enterprise security and machine learning that requires zero cloud, security or monitoring operations staff, according to Cloudera. The new platform boasts cloud compute, cloud storage, machine learning, streamlined analytics and security. It also provides functionality that enables fast and easy self-service analytics on any type of data without specialized operations or cloud expertise.

Venkatesh said that CDP One specialises in helping customers push towards self-service.

“In CDP One we are learning the customer is still in charge in terms of the decisions that they make about how they want to spend their money, how they want to secure the platform, what data they want to bring in…but they‘re staying at the level of specification rather than implementation,” he said. “Security is one of these building block foundational things, you don’t want to get very creative in terms of how you set up an environment. This is where automation has been fantastic for us. The customer can push a button and they get an environment that is ready to go, out of the box.”

CDP One gives partners “a huge leg up” in terms of velocity when it comes to cloud migrations, he added.

“It helps our partners start with a CDP environment in a matter of days instead of a matter of weeks or months,” he said. “That significantly reduces the risk that they have.”

Talend, a data management software company and Cloudera technology partner, is, together with Cloudera, helping customers on their journey to becoming data driven companies.

“The huge volume of data spread across multiple cloud environments and on-premises locations makes it extremely difficult for businesses to ensure high-quality, well-governed data management processes,” Rolf Heimes, vice president of global channel & alliances at Talend, said in a statement. “With the combination of Talend’s easy-to-use data management technologies with Cloudera’s powerful data and analytics service, we’re making it easier for our joint customers to use healthy data to drive business outcomes and accelerate their journey to the cloud.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com