Cloudflare releases Zero Trust integrations for Australia

Global content delivery network and security provider Cloudflare has made three integrations of its Zero Trust platform available in Australia.

They are in partnership with Atlassian, Microsoft and Sumo Logic, with Cloudflare touting the ability for businesses to create enterprise-ready Zero Trust security in just a few clicks.

Businesses can receive insightes from the Cloudflare one secure access service edge (SASE) platform across Atlassian Confluence and Jira collaboration tools, and protect classified and labelled data by integrating with Microsoft Information Protection labels.

Microsoft director of product marketing for data security, compliance and privacy ecosystem Hammad Rajjoub said Cloudflare has built integration with the IT giant's Purview Information Protection to provide seamless data breach prevention.

For log monitoring, an integration allow businesses to accelerate threat detection and investigation with security vendor Sumo Logic's security information and event management Cloud SIEM product.

Sumo Cloud SIEM delivers automated normalisation and correlation of Zero Trust logs for Cloudflare's Logpush batching utility.

“Today's CISOs are tasked with securing a complex matrix of applications, tools, and devices that inherently require a Zero Trust approach," Matthew Prince, co-founder and chief executive of Cloudflare said.

"That's why we continue to expand Cloudflare One to make it as seamless as possible, wherever they are in their security journey," he added.

Earlier this month, Sydney cloud and engineering services provider Anchor was anointed as an official Cloudflare managed service provider.

In February this year, Dicker Data added Cloudflare to its distribution portfolio, for the full range of solutions offered by the US company.

