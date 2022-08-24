Cloudflare touts new Area 1 email security as key to Zero Trust future

Cloudflare has wasted little time making its newly acquired Area 1 Security email technology a centrepiece of its zero trust products now being offered to channel partners.

At CRN US parent The Channel Company’s XChange 2022 conference in Denver, Cloudflare executives touted the benefits of Area 1’s zero trust email security defenses that San Francisco-based Cloudflare acquired earlier this year when it purchased Area 1 for US$162 million.

“It’s something the companies have invested in a lot,” Dom Yip, senior manager of solutions engineering at Cloudflare, said of extending zero trust principles to email security technologies. “It’s something moving ahead very quickly.”

Yip, who previously was director of sales engineering at Area 1 Security before the acquisition, said that

because email has become the top threat attack vector for phishing attacks, the demand for email security products is estimated at about $10 billion. “There is a market there for us,” Yip said.

Adopting zero trust products, whether they’re for networks or email, is part of a “journey” for some companies that aren’t sure how to proceed with upgrading their overall security systems.

Yip told attendees that pre-emptive detection is key to Area 1’s email security technology, allowing system defenders to intercept suspicious emails before they even arrive in an employee’s inbox.

After the XChange session, Yip told CRN that Cloudflare’s acquisition of Area 1’s technology, now known as Cloudflare Area 1 Security, just made sense.

“Email has always been the gap in the zero trust conversation,” he said of the zero trust movement in general. “Now Cloudflare has it.”

Earlier this summer, Cloudflare, long known as a security and performance services vendor, rolled out its new “Cloudflare One Partner Program” that fully integrated its new email technology into one comprehensive product package that’s built upon the company’s zero trust, Network as a Service and cloud email security offerings.

At the XChange session, Dawn Ringstaff, head of channel for the Cloudflare One Partner Program, told attendees that the new program is a way to ease customers onto the zero trust ramp.

A number of zero trust products, including email, are being offered in bundles to make it easier and more affordable for companies to start adopting Cloudflare’s offerings, she said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com