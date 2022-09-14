Cloudian ramps up ANZ partner program

Cloudian ramps up ANZ partner program

Object storage vendor Cloudian has announced additional solutions and support services for its ANZ partner program.

In its announcement, the company said its new solutions included ransomware protection, sovereign cloud and data analytics services, which it had developed over the past two years with other vendors, including Veeam, VMware, and Splunk. 

The company’s flagship product, HyperStore, is used by MSPs and CSPs for S3-compatible data management and protection service offerings. 

“Now [with] the newly expanded infrastructure and competitive partner program, accompanied by one-on-one marketing support, we've never had a better opportunity to accelerate our business with service providers,” Cloudian regional director for ASEAN/ANZ/Oceania James Wright said.

“With the latest customer trend based on a more hybrid approach, the local MSPs will have to find a solution to their needs.” 

Cloudian said its new MSP program benefits included support services such as promotion on Cloudian’s website, 24/7 technical support, branded solution collateral, subscription and VMware cloud provider consumption pricing models, and a partner portal for streamlined access to Cloudian tools.

Phil Dawson, managing director, AUCloud, the first distributor of Cloudian’s ransomware protection services, added “Cloudian has played a central role in enabling us to meet the data management and protection needs of our customers, with key features such as modular scalability and multi-tenant resource pooling as well as certifications with the most stringent international security standards.”

Cloudian’s Aussie channel partners include companies such as ASI Solutions-owned BEarena, Canberra-based Qirx, Fuji Xerox subsidiary CodeBlue and AI and robotic process automation specialist CU2 Global.

In April, Cloudian appointed Thomas Duryea (now Logicalis Australia) co-founder Evan Duryea as its first channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

