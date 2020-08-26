Cloudian signs BEarena, Qirx and CodeBlue as product demand ramps up

Object storage vendor Cloudian has expanded its partner ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand with the onboarding of new channel partners.

Following its official launch into the region, Cloudian signed ASI Solutions-owned BEarena, Canberra-based Qirx, Fuji Xerox subsidiary CodeBlue and AI and robotic process automation specialist CU2 Global as its new channel partners.

Cloudian said the new partners cited an increase in demand for S3-compatible storage as their reason for partnering up.

Partners also gain access to automatic discounts and promotions and can also access additional resources, references, and training, as well as register deals via Cloudian’s partner solutions program.

ASI Solutions solutions specialist Darren Ashley said, “The dramatic increase in unstructured data in Australia has left enterprises begging for a new approach to manage it, secure it, and store it.”

“We see Cloudian as an integral part of the new era of storage and hybrid IT in Australia, and we look forward to driving greater value for our customers together.”

CodeBlue development manager Chris Thorpe said, “Our decision to partner with Cloudian centred around its unique multitenancy features, robust QoS and simplicity to scale.”

“As New Zealand’s STaaS industry continues to expand, the combination of our local support and insights, with Cloudian’s proven and S3-compatible solution, will be a compelling combination for our customers.”

Cloudian said its recent momentum is owed to the region’s increased emphasis on cybersecurity and data sovereignty.

Cloudian ANZ regional director James Wright said, “Public cloud companies are among the biggest targets for cybercriminals and have been the subject of many of the most significant data breaches.”

“Worse still, many governments and enterprises falsely believe they have critical data securely backed up – the truth of the matter usually dawns far too late. Our technology provides the same scale and flexibility of public clouds within customers’ and partners’ own data centers, enabling them to maintain control and security of their data.”

“We will work with our partners to ensure the balance between the user experience and security in hybrid environments is met for enterprise and government organisations.”