Cloudscene launches IBM Cloud app

Cloud marketplace Cloudscene has launched an app designed to help customers find and connect with IBM Cloud providers.

Cloud Pathfinder for IBM Cloud positions itself as simplifying how enterprises procure the resources they need to use cloud services. Through an address search function in the app, business decision-makers can enter where their data is to be located, and the app will show which on-ramp providers offer IBM Cloud Direct Link services in their region.

The app allows users to search for IBM Cloud connectivity from specific data centres or an address, search for connectivity to major public cloud providers, provides overview of a destination market showing the available IBM Cloud Direct Link providers. Customers can then shortlist which providers meet their requirements and request quotes.

Cloudscene chief executive Belle Lajoie said the company was pleased to have had IBM’s input in delivering the app.

“Enterprises are increasingly incorporating more complex cloud strategies like multi-cloud into their IT and business plans to remain competitive within a cloud-first era,” Lajoie said.

“We’re empowering these strategies by enabling sales teams and IT professionals with an easy way to find the best connectivity route to IBM public cloud from any on-net building or data centre worldwide. For Cloudscene, this contributes to our wider strategic vision to streamline the way the telecommunications industry communicates and transacts,”

The service is now available as a free app for IBM Cloud.