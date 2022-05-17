CMD Solutions, Deloitte, Local Measure score AWS partner awards

CMD Solutions, Deloitte, Local Measure score AWS partner awards

Amazon Web Services handed out honours to its top performing channel partners across Australia and New Zealand throughout 2021.

The cloud giant said its 2022 Partners of the Year recipients were awarded for playing roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. The awards recognised both resellers and vendors from the region.

Sydney’s CMD Solutions was named Services Partner of the Year for Australia and Migration Partner of the Year for its work with software company Kasada and environmental solutions firm Veolia.

Sydney-based Local Measure was named Software Partner of the Year for Australia for its cloud contact centre platform and agent desktop Engage, and its work with publishing company ARE Media.

Tata Consultancy Services was named Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for its work with pay television company Foxtel.

Accenture was named Public Sector Partner of the Year for its work with the Australia Taxation Office and for reaching AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in 2021.

Deloitte was named Data and Analytics Partner of the Year for its work with telco giants Telstra and NZ’s Chorus.

Sydney’s Intellify was named Machine Learning Partner of the Year for its work with Origin Energy, specifically transforming its machine learning platforms.

Sydney-based Experience Digital took home AWS Rising Star of the Year for its work with medical service provider MedHealth.

Other winners were Consegna (Services Partner of the Year for New Zealand), The Clinician
(Software Partner of the Year for New Zealand), Sumo Logic (ANZ Global Software Partner of the Year), VoiceFoundry (Contact Center Partner of the Year) and Skedulo (AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year).

AWS ANZ head of partner success Sumal Karunanayake said, “Every day, AWS Partners help our customers innovate, transform, and leverage the latest technologies on the cloud.”

“This year we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our AWS Partner Network (APN) program, and the incredible contribution our AWS Partners have made to support the digital transformation of Australia and New Zealand customers.

"These customers want to work with experienced partners that can help bring the right skills and specialised capabilities to help them make the best use of AWS services.”

