CMD Solutions launch partner for Amazon Security Lake

Fast50 company CMD Solutions has been nominated a launch partner for Amazon Security Lake.

Part of Mantel Group, the Sydney consultancy is the first AWS Partner in Asia Pacific to be named as such.

Amazon Security Lake centralises an organisation’s security data from its AWS environments, moving SaaS providers, on-premises environments, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake.

This aims to simplify security data management across cloud environments and enables customers to gain a comprehensive understanding of security data and act more efficiently.

According to CMD Solutions, this will mean it can provide Australian and New Zealand businesses access to business case development, design, implementation, integration and cloud native managed detection and response services using Amazon Security Lake.

As an Amazon Security Lake launch partner, CMD Solutions can assist with the integration of third-party security event data sources from vendors such as Crowdstrike, Okta, SailPoint and Microsoft.

Once enabled, ASL will consolidate a customer’s worldwide data into a security data lake in the AWS Region of their choice.

Mantel Group cyber chief executive Adam Durbin said AWS Security Lake aims to help clients gain insights from the unified security data lake and retain security event logs that may have previously been cost prohibitive.

He said this uses “an open format to provide flexibility in choosing vendors” and provides “capability to securely provision granular access to subscribers who can use that data to power the machine learning based threat detection capabilities that are required to protect against today's sophisticated threat actors.”

AWS head of security APJ Phil Rodrigues said that more than 80 sources are providing data to Amazon Security Lake, and support for the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), teams will be able to analyse multiple years of data quickly using their preferred tools, and CMD Solutions aims to assist with the conversion to OCSF.

“This helps customers analyse petabytes of data to achieve greater visibility into potential security threats and how to respond to them, further protecting the workloads, applications, and data that are critical to driving business forward,” Rodrigues said.

Amazon Security Lake will also allow customers to automate the collection of AWS log and security data sources in their chosen Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) bucket.

CMD Solutions have developed a fully managed security detection and response service including a library of detection rules, for customers who use Amazon Security Lake to power a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) service.