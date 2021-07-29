CMD Solutions launches cloud skills program

By on
AWS consulting partner CMD Solutions has launched an intensive employment pathway program for cloud skills aimed at experienced IT professionals.

Dubbed learnCMD, the program aims to help upskill those in ‘traditional’ IT roles in the latest cloud technologies, in partnership with AWS.

Some of the targeted IT pros include systems engineers, developers and database administrators, but also must have at least five years’ experience.

The three-week paid ‘cloud bootcamp’ will be conducted remotely and is open to candidates across Australia and New Zealand. All participants will then be offered a permanent role with CMD at the conclusion of the course.

“Companies in ANZ are ramping up cloud adoption at the same time as the talent pool is heavily constrained without 457 visas. There's a feeding frenzy,” CMD Solutions general manager for Victoria Brad Bond said.

“The issue we often face as an AWS partner is that people come from traditional IT backgrounds and don’t have the cloud-specific skills we need.

“Through learnCMD, we are casting our net wider by offering opportunities for people who may not have had a chance to get professional cloud experience to jump start their cloud career while bringing their client and IT management skills to our business.”

Bond added that CMD is not taking a gamble on people and expects to see a strong existing skill set and cultural alignment.

“We’re investing the time and resources to bring them up to speed,” he said. “We believe this is the best way to fill our talent needs while supporting the industry and maintaining our culture.”

The first intake will commence next month, with a second program planned “later this year” with the aim of employing 10-15 new hires per quarter.

The program was piloted earlier this year with four recent hires undergoing a similar training plan.

CMD Solutions consultant Rupali Aparajita, who was one of the hires, said she only engaged with AWS’s fundamental services and had not gone in-depth.

“Through the learnCMD program, I deepened my knowledge about AWS services, and tested my skills working on billable projects under Migration and EUC competency areas. The learnCMD pathway is well structured and I was able to follow it at my own pace," Aparajita said.

“A big milestone in my learning was that the knowledge that I gained helped me prepare for certification exams like the AWS Solution Architect Associate, while also improving my confidence. After completing the program and continuing to work full time on client projects, I can now say that working with AWS is not only fun but also challenging.”

