CMS software vendor Magnolia opens Sydney office in ANZ expansion

Content management system (CMS) software vendor Magnolia has opened a new office in Sydney to increase its presence in the Australia and New Zealand market.

Founded in 1997, Switzerland-based Magnolia calls its platform a digital experience platform, which integrates with Single Page Applications (SPAs), Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), and storefronts built with any frontend.



The company has 10 regional offices, and an already established presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region, including offices in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Bangkok, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Magnolia’s Sydney office is located in the CBD and coincides with the recent hire of ex-Sitecore veteran James Hirka as VP of digital experience APAC.

"Businesses in the ANZ market are recognising the need to deliver engaging and personalized content experiences to their customers,” Hirka said. "This has led to a demand for more best-of-breed composable DXP solutions and we aim to provide them with the capabilities they need.”

The launch was officiated by channel manager Florian Sacharuk, head of partner management and technology alliances Tim Schwarz, managing director APAC Don Lee and Hirka.

Magnolia APAC managing director Don Lee said, "Launching a new office in Sydney is only natural, given that we have both customers and partners in ANZ.

“With the appointment of James as the regional GM and his strong delivery experience, we are building a team whose key focus is around project success and empowering customers to deliver extraordinary digital experiences. We are thrilled about this expansion and believe this will assuage our clients' needs for local support and partnering with a truly global provider.”

Magnolia’s global clients include Ping An, BMW China, and CNN Philippines, providing them with high-speed project implementation, reliable services and efficient omnichannel experiences.