CMS software vendor Storyblok launches in Australia

Content management system (CMS) vendor Storyblok has expanded into Australia, with former Projects Assured, Leidos and Fuji Xerox veteran Marcus Paterson leading the charge as APAC head of sales.

Headquartered in Austria, Storyblok’s platform is a headless CMS featuring drag and drop visual editing, custom collaboration workflows and a digital asset manager. Compared to traditional CMSes like Wordpress, Sitecore, Drupal and Adobe Experience Manager, headless CMSes like Storyblok are back-end only that makes content accessible through a RESTful API or GraphQL API to display on any device.

The company’s website lists a number of existing Australian channel partners, including Sydney-based Herbert Digital, Canberra’s Hide and Seek Digital, Melbourne’s Raak Creative and more.

Some of its customers include Pizza Hut Australia, Sydney FC, Liberty Finance Australia, Vicinity Centres, Treasury Wine Estates, Crimson Education and Octopus Deploy.

Paterson, who is based in Thailand, will lead sales for the company’s wider APAC region and is also looking to grow a sales team and related support roles.

“After working throughout APAC for over 20 years, I’ve come to understand the unique challenges that companies face in this part of the world,” Paterson said.

“Agile and secure content management continues to be something that all sorts of businesses struggle with. With Storyblok, your marketing and content teams have a future-proof CMS that enhances content experiences at any scale.”

Commenting on the expansion, Storyblok vice president of sales Sascha Ploebst said, “Based on our great success so far in APAC, we knew now was the right time to invest heavily in Australia.”

“The data shows us that local companies are ready to move to headless CMS solutions to improve their digital storytelling.”

Storyblok co-founder and chief executive Dominik Angerer said the expansion into APAC is an important milestone in the company’s growth plans globally.

“Audiences all over the world demand better content experiences that traditional CMS platforms were never built for. Storyblok already offers a cloud-native CMS to manage all content in one place with data centres in the US, Europe, and a dedicated instance in China.

“I’m also proud to announce that we are planning to offer a locally hosted option in Australia soon for organisations that need this.”