Co-founder of IoT telco Thinxtra Loïc Barancourt departs, moves to IoT service provider Unabiz

By on
Co-founder of IoT telco Thinxtra Lo&#239;c Barancourt departs, moves to IoT service provider Unabiz
Loïc Barancourt

The co-founder of Australian IoT telco Thinxtra Loïc Barancourt has announced he is leaving the company after seven years.

Announcing on LinkedIn, Barancourt said he will join Singapore-based IoT service provider UnaBiz as its chief commercial officer.

“Thinxtra was founded to make Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong more ‘IoT connected’ and more carbon neutral,” his post read.

“This year is Thinxtra’s seventh anniversary, and when I reflect on the many milestones and industry firsts, which have been achieved by the amazing people who have taken Thinxtra to where it is today, I feel my original mission is accomplished.

“To the whole Thinxtra team, a huge thank you and shout out. It's not 'good bye', it's 'see you later'!

“To the whole UnaBiz team, partners and customers: I am looking forward to the journey ahead!”

Barancourt co-founded Thinxtra in 2015 with current COO Sam Sharief and current board member Patrick Sieb. He served as its CEO until 2021, following the appointment of former Boomi ANZ managing director Nicholas Lambrou, taking on the vice president of market development role.

In a statement sent to CRN, Lambrou said he and Thinxtra are looking forward to working with Barancourt at Unabiz, and that Sharief will take over market development duties as part of his role as COO.

"Loic’s leadership and contributions have been integral in Thinxtra’s seven-year history; we thank him for the energy, passion and vision he brought to our company. Alongside co-founder and COO Sam Sharief, Loic turned an idea into Australia, NZ, Hong Kong and Macau’s exclusive 0G Network operator with services that can reach 94 percent of local populations."

"Everyone at Thinxtra wishes Loic the best in his new role at Unabiz, a proven 0G Network operator that understands the Massive IoT ecosystem and opportunity.

"Unabiz has been part of the industry from day one, and an incredibly important partner of Thinxtra’s since our foundation. With Massive IoT set to hit new heights, we are eager to continue collaborating with Loic and the Unabiz team, alongside the global community of 0G Network operators, in creating a more efficient, resilient, and carbon neutral future."

Thinxtra specialises in internet of things connectivity and solutions for customers in the supply chain, property, utilities, environment, agriculture and smart cities industries. It also owns and operates the Sigfox 0G Network in ANZ and Hong Kong, and is the exclusive distributor of Soracom cellular IoT services.

Unabiz bills itself as the first proven “massive IoT” service provider, specialising in custom-designed IoT solutions for asset tracking and management, smart metering and facilities management.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
lo239c barancourt telco thinxtra

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility
Atturra acquires MOQ Limited for $15.5 million

Atturra acquires MOQ Limited for $15.5 million
Strong password management is a business essential

Strong password management is a business essential
Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding

Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?