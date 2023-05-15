Coevolve deploys VMware SD-WAN for Northern Beaches Council

Cloud computing vendor VMware partner Coevolve has implemented VMware SD-WAN for the Northern Beaches Council at key sites.

According to VMware, its technology allows the council to use both fibre optic cable and satellite broadband at important sites, offering increased reliability for essential services.

It also allows the council to utilise the redundancy to ensure critical broadband and communications stay up and running in case of an emergency where data cables are threatened by flood or fire.

The VMware SD-Wan solution is being implemented initially across 38 critical locations across the council.

The project commenced in November 2021 and is set to be completed by June 2023.

The solution is also integrated with telco Vocus Satellite - Starlink, becoming the first council and first government agency in NSW to access the satellite broadband service.

VMware said that its integration with Starlink powered broadband will improve the council’s delivery of critical services, including child-care centres in times of natural disaster.

“By implementing VMware SD-WAN into many areas within the council – we are future-proofing to protect communications and the delivery of essential services in times of east coast lows, fire and flood," Northern Beaches Council interim chief executive Louise Kerr said. 

She said this new technology gives the council and local residents an extra sense of security in times of uncertainty.

“We are proud to be one of the first government agencies in the country to take this step,” Kerr said.  

“This technology allows us to operate important sites like childcare centres utilising dual network technologies working together to deliver a robust service.”

“While we may wish for no more natural disasters, we have also seen just how important emergency preparedness is."

"We know that essential services to community will be improved due to our planning for them ahead of time,” Kerr concluded.

According to VMware, its SD-WAN uses multiple available connections to find the best delivery path for traffic across the entire network to eliminate jitter and dropped data packets, and deliver an optimal user experience in even the most remote places.

