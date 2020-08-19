Cognizant names PwC exec Jane Livesey as ANZ boss

Multinational systems integrator Cognizant has appointed Jane Livesey as its new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

Livesey, who was hired out of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), replaced Cognizant veteran Narayan Iyer, who departed the company after 11 years.

The company said Livesey’s hiring would help Cognizant grow in Australia and New Zealand.

Cognizant global chief executive Brian Humphries said the company was delighted to welcome Livesey.

“We are confident that her extensive technology consulting experience, client centricity, leadership qualities and personal brand will help us grow our business exponentially in Australia-New Zealand," Humphries said.

Livesey led PwC’s technology consulting practice as managing partner, managing more than 800 technology, digital and cyber professionals for the consulting giant. She held the role for three years, starting in 2017.

Prior roles include leadership positions at Accenture, IBM, Siebel Systems, ACT Community Care and Southern Cross Health Society.

Commenting on her appointment, Livesey said, “I am delighted to be a part of Cognizant and look forward to enabling businesses and institutions in ANZ to keep on top of era-defining innovations and drive growth in the face of continuous technological and market changes.”

“My priority is to provide ANZ enterprises and governments with high-quality, market-leading digital transformation capabilities that enhance the lives of people.”