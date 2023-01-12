Cognizant names Rob Marchiori as Australia leader

Cognizant has promoted Rob Marchiori to Australia country leader, replacing Jane Livesey after her promotion in November to senior vice president of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Based in Melbourne, Rob will be responsible for innovating, developing and executing the company’s strategy for Australia.

Rob first joined Cognizant in 2021 as the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) lead for banking, financial services and insurance and later took on the role of head of markets ANZ.

During this time, he played a leading role in developing key client partnerships in Australia and expanding the markets team.

Livesey said, “Rob’s leadership has had a positive impact for our clients in Australia, including some of the world’s leading banking and financial services. His energy, client-centricity, transformative mindset and leadership is exactly what is needed to drive growth for our Australia business.”

Prior to joining Cognizant, Rob worked with ANZ Banking Group, from 2011 to 2020, where he held various management roles across delivery and transformation, leading on numerous projects including the ANZ Banking Group’s business-wide transformation and technology program.

Rob has also held roles with several other organisations including Royal Bank of Scotland from 2008 to 2011, ABN AMRO Bank from 2002 to 2010 and Accenture from 1993 to 1999.

Marchiori said, “Cognizant’s business in Australia has seen exciting growth driving more value for our clients over the past year. It's a huge testament to the strength of our local team and our partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, he continued, “I look forward to working with Jane and the broader APAC team to help our clients deliver value at pace to their customers and continue to build a business that is adaptable and responsive to the changing needs of our people and clients.”