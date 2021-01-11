Cognizant to acquire Sydney-based Servian

Global systems integrator Cognizant has acquired Sydney-based enterprise consulting services provider Servian for an undisclosed sum.

Servian specialises in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design and cloud. Some of its vendor partners include Google, Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Snowflake, Oracle, HashiCorp, Talend, Informatica and Red Hat.

Cognizant said the acquisition expands its integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand.

Servian is also Cognizant’s 10th digital-focused acquisition since January 2020, including some IoT, cloud, AI and digital transformation consultancies and service providers globally.

“Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand are at an inflection point in their digital adoption,” Cognizant ANZ chief executive Jane Livesey said.

“Cognizant’s extensive digital expertise combined with Servian’s strengths as the premier technology partner in the region will open up the full power of digital transformation for our Australasian clients. We look forward to welcoming Servian’s talented digital-native professionals to Cognizant.”

Servian founder and CEO Tony Nicol said, “Enabling clients to leverage their data assets for accelerating business transformation and driving competitive advantage is at the heart of our success.”

“We share Cognizant’s passion for innovation powered by digital technologies. With Cognizant’s deep industry expertise and global scale, we will be able to apply our strengths in strategic advisory, engineering delivery, and managed services across an even broader spectrum of challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy.”

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions.

In 2019 Servian was awarded the Google's Services Partner of the Year award. The company's other vendors include AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce and Snowflake.