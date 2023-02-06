Cognizant to deliver ESG platform for Orica

Global systems integrator Cognizant has been selected to deliver an environmental, social and governance (ESG) data strategy and digital platform for mining and infrastructure solutions provider Orica that will provide real-time reporting on greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the agreement, Cognizant will leverage Orica's existing technology investments, specifically its Microsoft Azure data lake to create a single ESG data platform.

This platform aims to enable Orica to monitor, report, and forecast its greenhouse gas emissions reductions and track the origination of Australian carbon credit units.

“There is a growing market-driven need for large organisations in the resources industry to understand, report on and reduce their carbon footprint," Orica chief information officer Chris Crozier said.

"As a major supplier to mining and construction companies, Orica also has an important role to play in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions,” Crozier added.

“As such, we needed a trusted partner with a similar focus on ESG goals and sustainability and one with an expertise in data analysis, AI, design and IoT."

"We look forward to working with Cognizant to help us achieve our own sustainability objectives, while we look for ways to support our customers meeting their own goals,” Crozier said.

“Growing numbers of customers, investors, regulators, and governmental bodies now expect corporations to make measurable progress toward reducing their greenhouse gas emissions," Cognizant ANZ sustainability lead Jonathan Smith said.

"To do so, these companies will need to transform their product and technology strategies, supply chains, logistics models, and more,” Smith said.

Cognizant promoted Rob Marchiori to Australia country leader last month, replacing Jane Livesey after her promotion in November to senior vice president of the Asia Pacific region.

In late 2021, Cognizant announced it would open its first Australian delivery centre in Adelaide.

Orica worked with Cognizant to move its IT infrastructure to the cloud to enable Orica to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility and business impact and optimise operating costs in 2018.